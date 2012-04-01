BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 1 Western and Arab nations called on U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan on Sunday to determine a timeline for next steps to persuade President Bashar al-Assad to end the conflict in Syria, including a return to the U.N. Security Council, if the killing continues.
The "Friends of Syria" also said, in a final communique obtained by Reuters, that the window of opportunity for Assad to meet his commitments was not open-ended.
The group also recognised the Syrian National Council as a legitimate representative of all Syrians, and the main opposition interlocutor with the international community.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.