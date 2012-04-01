By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
| ISTANBUL, April 1
ISTANBUL, April 1 Western and Arab nations urged
peace envoy Kofi Annan on Sunday to set a timeline for next
steps, including a return to the U.N. Security Council, if
President Bashar al-Assad fails to halt bloodshed in Syria.
The "Friends of Syria" said, in a final communique obtained
by Reuters, that Assad did not have an open-ended opportunity to
meet his commitments to Annan, who is mediating on behalf of the
United Nations and Arab League.
"The regime will be judged by its deeds rather than its
promises," the group of 83 nations said. Security Council
members China and Russia and Syria's ally Iran were among
countries that stayed away from the conference in Istanbul.
Assad has accepted, but not yet implemented, Annan's
six-point peace plan, which calls for the military to cease
fire, withdraw from towns and cities, and allow humanitarian
access.
"We will not let the Syrian regime misuse another
opportunity, which is the last chance for the situation in
Syria," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news
conference after the meeting.
The "Friends of Syria" recognised the opposition Syrian
National Council (SNC) as a legitimate representative of all
Syrians, and "noted" it as the main opposition interlocutor with
the international community, wording that stopped short of full
recognition of a group hampered by chronic disunity.
The group made no mention of supporting or arming the rebel
Free Syrian Army, as advocated by some Gulf Arab states, but
said it would "continue to work on additional appropriate
measures with a view to the protection of the Syrian people".
Western powers have been wary of military intervention in
Syria, but Davutoglu sounded an alarm bell, comparing the
situation there to the plight of Bosnia in the 1990s.
"In the case of Bosnia, the international community was too
slow ... therefore we lost many people," he said. "In the case
of Syria, the international community should not be late as in
the case of Bosnia. We have to act without delay."
The Turkish minister said: "We have to have one unified
position to defend the civilians and we have to have one action
plan and initiative to have aid and stop violence in Syria."
The "Friends of Syria" underscored a commitment to Syria's
sovereignty, independence, political unity and territorial
integrity, criticising the government's "widespread and
systematic violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms".
They urged Syrians, especially those serving in the
military, security agencies and government, "not to be a part of
the atrocities committed by the regime".
The group called for international action to deny arms
supplies to the Syrian government, and demanded humanitarian
access, including daily two-hour pauses in fighting to allow aid
to be delivered.