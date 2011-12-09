BEIRUT Dec 9 Syrian state television has
aired confessions of several men for attacking security forces,
planting bombs and carrying out sabotage during the uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad, the SANA state news agency
reported on Friday.
Assad says casualties in nine months of unrest in his
country have mostly been borne by the security forces, targeted
by foreign-backed "armed terrorist gangs".
Anti-government activists say the estimated 4,600 deaths
since March include three times as many unarmed civilians as
members of the security forces. They say interrogators use
torture to obtain confessions.
"Hani Mahmoud Srour, a terrorist, confessed to his
involvement in killings, targeting a security forces' patrol,
and vandalizing public property in Deraa province," SANA's
report said.
"Tayseer Barmawi, Qaher Muhammad al-Masri and Adnan Issa
al-Karrad confessed to involvement in carrying, storing and
manufacturing explosive devices, while Diaa' Jamal al-Mikdad
confessed to setting fire to the cultural centre in Bosra."
The United Nations' human rights council says Syria's
government has carried out gross violations during a crackdown
on protests against Assad's rule inspired by protest movements
across the Arab world this year. Western countries, the Arab
League and Turkey have imposed economic sanctions.
Defectors from the army and some activists have taken up
arms in a Free Syrian Army to fight the government. They are
believed to number several thousand.
