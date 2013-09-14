BRIEF-Ford's Lincoln aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
BEIRUT, Sept 14 Syrian warplanes struck rebel-held suburbs of the capital on Saturday and government forces clashed with insurgents on the frontlines, residents and opposition activists said.
"The warplanes are very busy this morning," said a journalist working in central Damascus who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons.
Activists said the strikes were focused on Berze, a northeastern part of central Damascus, where rebels have been on the offensive to push further into the city.
President Bashar al-Assad's arsenal is vastly superior to that of the opposition and the army has stepped up operations as the threat of military action by the United States in response to an alleged chemical weapon attack last month has diminished.
That threat subsided further on Saturday after the United States and Russia agreed on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.
Syria's conflict began in March 2011 as peaceful protests against four decades of Assad family rule but has become a civil war that has killed more than 100,000 people.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's currency and stocks seesawed on Monday, reflecting uncertainty over the passage of a proposed pension reform and the impact of sliding iron ore prices in China. Brazil's real weakened as much as 0.2 percent before closing up 0.18 percent at 3.137 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index likewise fell in early trading before closing very slightly up. Investors are gauging the difficulty of passing a reform to c