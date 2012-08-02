GENEVA Aug 2 Up to 3 million Syrians are likely
to need food, crop and livestock aid in the next 12 months as
the conflict has prevented farmers harvesting crops, the World
Food Programme and U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said
on Thursday.
Citing a joint assessment carried out by the United Nations
and the Syrian government, they said the Syrian agricultural
sector had lost $1.8 billion this year, with wheat and barley
badly affected.
The report, which was dated June 2012, said harvesting of
wheat had been delayed in Deraa, rural Damascus, Homs and Hama
due to lack of labour and reluctance of owners to rent out farm
machinery due to insecurity.
"There is thus a great risk of losing part of the crop if
there is further delay," it said.