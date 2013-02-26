(Repeats Feb 19 story to fix name of aid agency Merlin)
* "Watching tragedy unfold," U.N. aid chief says
* Rebels say 3 million in their areas need help
* Amos says Syria still refusing aid via Turkey
* U.S. calls for "direct, cross-border delivery"
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 19 The rebel-held north of Syria
remains largely out of reach to aid operations, even though they
have been stepped up elsewhere in the country torn by civil war,
U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said on Tuesday.
"We are watching a humanitarian tragedy unfold before our
eyes," Amos told a news briefing. "We must do all we can to
reassure the people that we care and that we will not let them
down."
Syrian opposition representatives told the United Nations
this week that some three million people living throughout
rebel-held territory require international assistance, she said.
The Syrian government still refuses to allow U.N. convoys to
cross from Turkey into northern Syria, as most border crossings
are controlled by the Free Syrian Army, she said.
Four million Syrians were deemed in need of aid late last
year, but the situation has deteriorated since due to shelling,
inflation, and shortages of food and medicine, she said.
Some 70,000 people have been killed in the nearly
two-year-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad that has
also sent 860,000 refugees fleeing abroad, according to the
world body.
Typhoid has broken out in an rebel-held Deir al-Zor due to
people drinking contaminated water from the Euphrates River, the
World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
In the last few weeks, the U.N. refugee agency reached
rebel-held Azaz with aid for the first time. WHO
has delivered vaccines in many opposition-held areas, Amos said.
"Cross-line operations are difficult but they are do-able.
"We are crossing conflict lines, negotiating with armed
groups on the ground to reach more in need. But we are not
reaching enough of those who require our help. Limited access in
the north is a problem that can only solved using alternative
methods of aid delivery," Amos said.
She held talks with Suhair al-Atassi, a vice president of
the opposition Syrian National Council, on Monday. Syrian deputy
foreign minister Hossam Eddin attended the closed-door Geneva
forum on Tuesday but opposed the rebels taking part, she said.
The Syrian government has agreed that 3 more international
agencies could deploy aid workers - Mercy Corps, NRC and Merlin
- bringing the total to 11, but still not enough, Amos said.
"With respect to the Turkish border, I have spoken to the
(Syrian) government on a number of occasions about allowing us
to bring in supplies across that border. My last conversation
with them was yesterday. The answer remains no," Amos said.
The U.N. must uphold General Assembly resolutions requiring
consent of a government to allow relief goods to be imported,
unless authorised by a Security Council resolution, she said.
It is importing fuel, vital for convoys and U.N. aid
operations, via Lebanon with Syria's permission, she said.
LIMITED AND DIFFICULT ACCESS
John Ging, director of operations for the U.N. Office for
the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that most goods
are imported via Lebanon and Jordan, with Syria's permission.
"They are opposed to operations across borders that they
don't control," Ging told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"The reason it's significant and important for us is that
our access across the conflict line from within to those areas
(on the Turkish border) is very limited and very difficult and
dangerous. As a result, we're not getting adequate or anything
even close to an adequate humanitarian supply into those areas."
Claus Sorensen, director-general of the European Union
Office for Humanitarian Aid who attended the Geneva forum, said
it would be far better and safer to bring in aid through Turkey.
"This is very much what was the discussion was about today,"
Sorensen told reporters.
The United States, which announced a further $19 million aid
contribution, called for "direct, cross-border delivery".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)