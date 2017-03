Vendors push their cart along a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, June 5, 2013. Picture taken June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretan

GENEVA The United Nations expects 10.25 Syrians, half the population, will need humanitarian aid by the end of 2013 at a cost of more than $5 billion, U.N. humanitarian agencies said in an updated Syria response plan published on Friday.

The new forecasts include more than a doubling of the refugee population over the next six months.

