* EU envoy says bottlenecks include visas, guarantees
* U.N. hosts third Syrian Humanitarian Forum
* World body trying to gain access to 1 mln needy
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, June 5 The United Nations is struggling
to deliver humanitarian aid to an estimated 1 million people in
Syria because of visa delays and the difficulty in reaching
areas ravaged by fighting, U.N. and European Union officials
said on Tuesday.
"We have the feeling that we are running behind a train of
increasing speed - the train of humanitarian suffering. So while
some progress has been achieved, the needs are deepening by the
day, there is a need to accelerate," Claus Sorensen,
Director-General of the European Humanitarian Office ECHO, told
Reuters.
The U.N. is hosting the Syrian Humanitarian Forum, the third
in a series, in Geneva to try to expand access to hungry, sick
or wounded civilians in the country reeling from 15 months of an
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
U.N. aid agencies have been largely shut out of Syria but
have tried for months to launch a major aid operation. The plan
was draw up after an assessment mission carried out with Syrian
officials in March.
Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, Syria's ambassador to the U.N. in
Geneva, attended the closed-door talks. Also present was
Radhouane Nouicer, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator, who
has been negotiating better access with Syrian authorities since
the last forum on April 20.
"It's true that Radhouane Nouicer has had very intense
contacts with the Syrian government, and he is extracting
positive news, but it simply doesn't go fast enough," Sorensen
said in an interview before the meeting began.
"BOTTLENECKS"
"The main bottlenecks are visas for international aid
workers, access to the different hotspots and the possibility to
control the delivery of goods," Sorensen said.
Progress has been slow, although the U.N. is now due to
establish field presences in four locations - Deraa, Deir
al-Zor, Homs and Idlib -- according to a U.N. document prepared
for the meeting, obtained by Reuters.
"Reconnaissance missions for the establishment of these
presences were deployed on June 3 (Sunday)," it said.
Once set up, the U.N. teams will work closely with the
Syrian Arab Red Crescent to "assess needs, deliver relief items
and monitor the impact of the response", it said.
"The immediate focus will be on the delivery of food,
medicine, hygiene kits, blankets, kitchen sets and school
repairs."
The U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) provided food supplies
to 250,000 people in Syria as of mid-May and aims to reach
500,000 by mid-June, the latest WFP report said.
Volunteers from the Syrian Red Crescent do the actual
distributions of WFP family food baskets, which contain rice,
bulgur, pasta, cooking oil, sugar and canned meat.
Media reports have indicated bread shortages in Syria due to
the financial sanctions and a projected poor harvest, the WFP
report said.
"WFP has also observed some bread shortages in some areas at
the time of armed activities but indications so far are that
bread is still widely available," it said.
The agency was preparing to carry out a joint assessment of
food security with Syrian authorities in June, it added.
The EU needs to be satisfied that checks on relief
deliveries are in place to ensure the right people get goods,
Sorensen said, noting that he was accountable to taxpayers.
"This is one of the big bottlenecks, we need guarantees.
"We have seen every time we have a meeting there is some
progress. I would not use the word breakthrough, I think it's
the politics of small steps - some may say, stalling - but I
prefer to say that we will probably have some small steps
forward, but the situation is dramatic," he said.
