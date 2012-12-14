GENEVA Dec 14 The United Nations is committed
to maintaining aid operations in Syria and is ensuring relief
supplies are stocked in neighbouring countries, U.N.
humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said on Friday.
"We are looking at making sure that we have adequate
stockpiles in neighbouring countries ... We all have staff who
are still on the ground, of course we will continue to look at
the safety and security of our staff, but our commitment is to
keep our operations going," Amos told reporters in Geneva,
speaking by videolink from Rome.
The U.N. earlier this month withdrew 25 of its 100 foreign
aid workers from Syria as fighting intensified between
government forces and rebels closing in on Damascus.
The U.N.'s World Food Programme is distributing food rations
to about 1.5 million people inside Syria, including 1.1 million
who have been forced to flee their homes during the 20-month
conflict, WFP executive director Ertharin Cousin said.
"We are continuing to move our convoys out of Damascus," she
told reporters. "We are challenged every day by shrinking
humanitarian space in differents parts of the country. Yet we
continue to distribute food to persons in need."