* Senior ICRC official cites complex negotiations with
factions
* U.N.'s WFP says growing insecurity in Syria hits
operations
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 20 Aid workers are having to
negotiate with an increasing number of rebel sub-factions to
organise delivery of aid to Syrian civilians, while the
government continues to deny access to many areas, severely
hampering their work, agencies said on Friday.
Bringing supplies from the capital to the divided northern
city of Aleppo - a distance of 355 kms - is slow and fraught,
said Pierre Kraehenbuehl, director of International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) operations worldwide.
"When colleagues of ours travel from Damascus to Aleppo it
is something between 50 and 60 checkpoints on the way. This is
what you have to deal with," he told a news conference in
Geneva.
"Therefore it multiplies the number of people that you need
to talk to on the ground, from a variety of groups, everything
from organised armed forces across to loosely structured
non-state groups, rebel groups, but also of course the criminal
actors," he said.
"... there is very strong fragmentation on the opposition
side and you have multiplicity of groups, sometimes even
disagreement within the same group, so that you have to
negotiate with several factions within the same opposition
group."
The World Food Programme, which is trying to bring rations
to three million Syrians a month, said armed groups in the
northeast have blocked roads and more areas of Damascus and the
countryside around the city are inaccessible due to fighting.
Hundreds of rebels have pledged allegiance to al
Qaeda-affiliated forces in northern and eastern Syria, activists
and Islamist sources said on Friday, strengthening the group's
control in the region.
Entire units have joined the small but powerful al
Qaeda-linked groups - the Nusra Front and the Islamic State of
Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) - in recent days, according to the
sources inside Syria.
The ICRC, an independent humanitarian agency, is in contact
with all groups and is able to work in some opposition- and
government-held areas of Aleppo, Kraehenbuehl said.
CHALLENGES
"There is no doubt whether in the north or other regions of
the country where the opposition groups are strongly present it
is the multiplicity of groups that makes the dialogue
challenging," he said.
"Because to understand who is who, who to talk to, who can
provide you guarantees that when your convoy goes through a
given region that it is respected, this is the challenge."
The government of President Bashar al-Assad has had "a
rather constraining and limiting attitude" toward aid workers,
since the fighting began in early 2011, Kraehenbuehl said.
Syrian officials, invoking security concerns, this month
again refused a greenlight for access the old city of Homs,
where several thousand people are believed to have been stranded
for months, he said.
"The issue of our access to Homs old city is currently
unresolved, despite agreements that we had been able to
negotiate this time locally with all actors, there was a central
red light that was given," he said. "It's not the only place."
WFP has recorded nearly 50 incidents of theft of supplies or
confiscation of food trucks by armed groups this year, said the
U.N. agency's spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs.
A WFP warehouse in the countryside outside Damascus caught
fire this week after being hit by three mortar bombs, she said.
"We call upon all parties of the conflict to allow the safe
passage of food to the families that live month to month on
WFP's food rations," Byrs told a news briefing.