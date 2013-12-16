(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Damascus dictates UN aid agency access
* Many in need not being reached
* Government, rebels besiege areas of the country
* Health crisis looms, polio spreads
By Oliver Holmes and Stephanie Nebehay
BEIRUT/GENEVA, Dec 15 It is a 15-minute drive
from the five-star hotel that houses U.N. aid staff in Damascus
to rebel-held suburbs where freezing children are starving to
death.
Yet it is months since convoys from the United Nations and
other agencies have delivered food or medical care to many such
areas - prevented by a Syrian government accused of using hunger
as a weapon of war against its people.
As the United Nations launches an annual appeal on Monday
for funds to help more than 9 million Syrians who need aid,
divisions among world powers that have crippled peacemaking are
also denying U.N. staff the power to defy President Bashar
al-Assad's officials and push into neighbourhoods now under
siege.
"In government-controlled parts of Syria, what, where and to
whom to distribute aid, and even staff recruitment, have to be
negotiated and are sometimes dictated," said Ben Parker, who ran
the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
(OCHA) in Syria for a year until last February.
"According to the Syrian government's official position,
humanitarian agencies and supplies are allowed to go anywhere,
even across any frontline," he wrote last month in the journal
Humanitarian Exchange. "But every action requires time-consuming
permissions, which effectively provide multiple veto
opportunities." Fighting and rebel groups are also obstacles.
The United Nations estimates about a quarter of a million
Syrians are living under siege as winter bites, most of them
encircled by government forces, but also including 45,000 in two
towns in the north that are besieged by anti-Assad rebels.
A binding Security Council resolution could formally oblige
the authorities to let aid agencies into areas like the Damascus
suburbs and the old city of Homs, where local doctors say
children are dying of malnutrition. But divisions between
Western powers, backing the rebels, and Russia, have paralysed
the world body over Syria since the conflict began in 2011.
As a result, international agencies are legally obliged to
work with a government which aid workers say has used threats -
say, to deny visas to foreign staff or hinder efforts to help
millions of people outside besieged districts - as a way of
muting criticism and discouraging attempts to break the sieges.
"It is a fundamental flaw in the international system that
it is possible for a rogue state to hold its own people
hostage," said a Western diplomat who works on aid issues.
"Syria ... can threaten access to its own population and say
'millions will starve if my instructions are not followed'.
"The reality is there is a risk of being thrown out," he
said. "You have to look ultimately at what the moral obligation
is to serve as many as you can."
"TROJAN HORSE"
As far as Assad's government is concerned, said former U.N.
Syria staffer Ben Parker, aid operations are "a Trojan horse to
delegitimise the state, develop contacts with the opposition and
win international support for military intervention".
To criticism that they should complain more loudly, aid
workers speaking privately cited the case of a U.N. agency chief
who ended a posting in Damascus last year after clashing with
Syrian officials over access for aid distribution. Syria had
made clear that the official's visa would not be renewed.
An internal U.N. document seen by Reuters last month said
visa applications for international staff were more likely to be
turned down or put on hold in 2013 than to be approved.
It described Syrian bureaucracy hampering operations, as
well as difficulties posed by fighting and a lack of cooperation
from numerous, often rival, rebel groups across the country.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said
this month that both sides have blocked medical aid to the sick
and wounded. "Where we haven't been particularly successful is
in increasing our medical activities in Syria, which remain
below our expectations," ICRC President Peter Maurer said.
"On both sides we are struggling with the argument that
whatever medical aid is brought to one part or the other is
interpreted as an indirect military support to the other side."
Syrians in areas where little or no aid is getting through
say they feel abandoned and blame world powers for not only
extending a war that has killed over 100,000 by backing warring
parties but also failing to ease the impact on civilians.
An opposition activist in Damascus who uses the name Tariq
al-Dimashqi and works in a field hospital in the besieged
eastern suburbs of the capital says that he has seen no medicine
or food from the United Nations for more than a year.
"The United Nations should do something to save civilians,"
he said. "They have to force the regime to end the siege."
Some medicines are smuggled in to the area, he said, but the
hospital is very low on supplies.
CHILDREN DYING
Lack of access for independent agencies makes it hard to
verify food and medical supplies in many areas. But opposition
activists have posted video of the bodies of several skeletal
children who local doctors say died of malnutrition.
In September, footage of the body of one-year-old Rana
Obeid, ribs protruding and belly swollen, was accompanied by
statements from doctors saying she was the sixth child to die
from malnutrition in Mouadamiya, about a quarter-hour drive from
the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus.
More broadly, providing aid across a patchwork of front
lines across Syria has proved a struggle. Of a population of 23
million, the United Nations says 2.3 million refugees have fled
the country, taking the misery of the war into often fragile
neighbouring states, while 9.3 million need help inside Syria.
Two million of these are in areas that are hard to reach.
This year's U.N. appeal for $1.41 billion to finance aid
work in Syria has reached only 62 percent of its target. U.N.
humanitarian chief Valerie Amos will launch a funding appeal for
2014 on Monday, potentially seeking even more cash.
Twelve U.N. staff and 32 staff or volunteers of the Syrian
Arab Red Crescent have been killed and 21 U.N. staff remain in
detention, last month's U.N. document seen by Reuters says -
without specifying which groups were holding them.
In a country in the grip of a population explosion before
the war began, half of Syria's needy are children.
"The time will come that whatever aid you bring it is far
too late and the scars on children will be far too deep to
repair," said Maria Calivis, Middle East and Northern Africa
director for the U.N. Children's Fund UNICEF.
This month the U.N. failed to deliver food to 600,000 out of
its monthly target of 4 million, a goal never yet reached.
Of 91 public hospitals in Syria, 36 are not functioning and
another 22 have been damaged, while almost half of the 658
ambulances have been stolen, burned or massively damaged,
according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The domestic drug industry - largely based in some of the
areas hardest hit by fighting - collapsed in August 2012 and has
virtually halted production, the WHO added. Rights groups say
the Syrian air force has deliberately bombed hospitals.
The WHO said last month that polio, which is incurable and
paralyses children within hours, had spread from the eastern
city of Deir al-Zor to the major city of Aleppo and around
Damascus. It is the country's first outbreak since 1999.
The WHO must work through the government and a vaccination
drive has not reached all areas, although the agency says
600,000 people have been reached in contested areas.
"The pressure has to be kept on" for access for medical
supplies, said Elizabeth Hoff, the WHO representative in Syria.
"POOR" RESPONSE
Lebanon-based public health researchers Fouad Fouad and Adam
Coutts criticise the local and international response:
"The outbreak and now spread of Polio Type I in Syria
represents more than just a breakdown of a public health system
during a time of conflict," said Coutts.
"It is symptomatic of a humanitarian response in which
public health has been neglected and which remains underfunded
and poorly coordinated."
Fouad said more than 70 percent of medical staff have left
Syria due to the crisis and that no data is being collected on
mental health inside Syria. Mental health care is a neglected
area and a "heartbreaking" challenge, the WHO's Hoff said.
Leishmaniasis, a disease transmitted by sand flies which
causes sores on the skin, is spreading so fast it has earned the
local nickname the "Aleppo boil".
In Aleppo, once Syria's most populous city, Fouad said no
one had had heart surgery in more than a year: "This is not a
new crisis. This is not the first conflict," he said.
"The U.N. should be doing better."
Peggy Hicks, the head of advocacy for lobby group Human
Rights Watch, said that U.N. efforts have lately made some
modest progress in eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to aid.
"But with winter fast approaching, these grudging steps by
Syria are nowhere near enough," she said.
"The U.N. should keep emphasising that the real test is a
change in the situation on the ground, particularly for the
280,000 Syrians in besieged towns."
On Oct. 2, the U.N. Security Council urged the Syrian
government in a non-binding statement to allow immediate
cross-border aid deliveries. U.N. aid officials said that access
has improved somewhat since then.
U.N. aid chief Amos said this month that there had been
"modest progress" with Damascus, such as issuing 50 visas for
international staff and permitting the setting up relief hubs to
store and distribute supplies. But U.N. convoys from Turkey are
still forbidden and besieged communities are still blocked off.
Last week, the U.N. announced that Damascus had approved a
first airlift to Syria from Iraq to supply the mainly Kurdish
northeast, though snow has so far delayed the start of flights.
The breakthrough followed secret talks chaired
by Amos with countries including Syria's allies Iran and Russia.
Hicks at Human Rights Watch said more should still be done
to press world powers to demand humanitarian access in Syria.
"There is always room for more vocal engagement," said
Hicks. "I think there is more room for explicit movement and to
pressure the Security Council to act on their words."
