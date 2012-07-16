GENEVA, July 16 Syria is refusing to grant visas
to Western aid workers but the United Nations is trying to
overcome its objections so as to expand its humanitarian
operation in the face of growing needs, a senior U.N. aid
official said on Monday.
"We have a number of visas pending for international staff
from a number of Western countries - the United States, Canada,
the U.K., France and one or two more - that are refused their
visas because of their nationalities," John Ging told reporters
in Geneva. "That is something we object to very strongly and are
working with the Syrian government to overcome."
Syria's wheat harvest is estimated at 2.3 million tonnes
this year, down from 3 million tonnes last year, he said, citing
the result of a survey carried out by U.N. agencies.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Diana Abdallah)