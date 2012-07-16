* Visas denied for US, Canadian, British, French - U.N.
* Fighting prevents aid workers from reaching many in need
* Syrian wheat harvest falls, according to UN survey
* U.S. says sick, wounded face abuse by "regime forces"
(Adds details, quotes by EU, U.S. officials)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 16 Syria is refusing visas to
Western aid workers, hampering United Nations efforts to expand
further its humanitarian operation to meet growing needs in the
conflict-torn country, a senior U.N. aid official said on
Monday.
Some 1.5 million people require assistance in Syria amid
escalating violence and "political failure" to resolve the
crisis, John Ging told reporters in Geneva.
Insecurity remains a tremendous challenge as fighting
prevents aid agencies from reaching increasingly hungry and
desperate civilians in flashpoint areas including Homs, he said.
"We have a number of visas pending for international staff
from a number of Western countries - the United States, Canada,
the UK, France and one or two more - that are refused their
visas because of their nationalities," said Ging, of the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
"That is something we object to very strongly and are
working with the Syrian government to overcome," he said after
chairing the Fourth Syrian Humanitarian Forum in Geneva.
The world body now deploys some 60 expatriate staff in
Syria, where U.N. officials were taking up the key issue of
blocked visas "on a daily basis" with Damascus, he said.
Otherwise, Syria is largely respecting an agreement reached
in June, he said. The U.N. has opened offices in 7 locations and
is delivering aid mainly via the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and
others to people in all 14 provinces affected by the conflict.
Clashes between rebels and government forces erupted for a
second day in the Syrian capital on Monday, activists said, in
some of the fiercest fighting to hit Damascus since the
17-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began.
"We have to live with the consequences of political failure,
with the consequences of the brutality of this conflict on the
lives and livelihoods of ordinary innocent people," Ging said.
Claus Sorensen, director-general of the European Community
Humanitarian Office (ECHO), told reporters: "The real tragedy
here ... is that with every hour and every day that passes
without a political settlement, we will be faced with increased
humanitarian needs."
Dorothy Shea, a senior official of the U.S. Bureau of
Population, Refugees and Migration, called on all sides to allow
unimpeded access for humanitarian agencies. The wounded and sick
are being denied safe and equitable health care, she said.
"We note credible reports that individuals presenting
themselves at hospitals and government-run health facilities
have faced abuse from regime forces," Shea said in a statement
issued later by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva.
WHEAT HARVEST DROPS
Ging said Syria's wheat harvest would fall by more than
700,000 tonnes this year, citing the result of a survey carried
out by two U.N. agencies, the World Food Programme (WFP) and
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), due to be issued soon.
"That is something we need to be prepared to cope with
because there will be less wheat on the market," he told
Reuters.
Syria consumes 4 million to 5 million tonnes of wheat a year
but harvests over the last six years have fallen short of that,
partly due to drought, forcing the country to import wheat.
The WFP - whose food rations are distributed by the Red
Crescent - aims to feed 850,000 people in Syria in July, up from
500,000 in June, Ging said. "The principal challenge is
insecurity on the ground and also a shortage in funding.
"The message from the humanitarian agencies is we need more
money. If we don't get more money, people will die and there
will be more humanitarian suffering," he said.
Two separate U.N. appeals - $180 million for humanitarian
needs inside Syria and $193 million to help Syrian refugees who
have fled abroad - are only 20 percent funded, he said.
Some 112,000 Syrian refugees have now registered with the
U.N. refugee agency in four countries - Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan
and Iraq, UNHCR official Panos Moumtzis told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Khaled Oweis; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)