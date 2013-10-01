GENEVA Oct 1 The United Nations is shifting its
aid effort for Syria to prepare for long-term help to
neighbouring countries to cope with the humanitarian crisis, the
head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.
More than 100,000 people have been killed in Syria's
2-1/2-year conflict as rebels fight to oust President Bashar
al-Assad. Over half of its 20 million people need aid and around
2 million have fled to neighbouring Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and
Iraq.
"The new approach is to combine the emergency with the
long-term. For that, humanitarian agencies alone cannot do it,"
UNHCR chief Antonio Guterres told a news conference in Geneva.
"What we want from now is ... a longer-term kind of
approach, not only in relation to humanitarian aspects but in
relation to structural aspects, namely related to those areas
that are more directly impacted - education, health,
infrastructure, housing, environment."
U.N. agencies want to join forces with the World Bank and
other international financial agencies to help neighbours of
Syria that are shouldering the heaviest burden.
UNHCR said 17 countries were participating in its programme
to resettle Syrian refugees, including 12 European countries,
Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and Mexico.
But resettlement programmes so far cover about 10,000 people
- a drop in the ocean for a refugee population of 2.1 million
and a further 4.25 million displaced people within Syria.
With no sign of a rapid end to the conflict, aid agencies
are preparing for a third winter of war.
"Already the impact of this crisis in terms of damage has
been huge in terms of damage to the Syrian economy, to the
Lebanese economy, to Jordan (and the region)," said Anthony
Lake, head of U.N. children's agency UNICEF.
He told Reuters UNICEF in the region was increasingly
focusing on building "capacity for the future", citing for
example Lebanon's public school system where displaced Syrian
children will outnumber Lebanese within a few months.
But UNICEF was also trying to save Syrian children from
becoming a "lost generation". Lake said 1 million children were
caught in conflict areas and could not be reached by U.N. aid.
"We're increasingly seeing the kids are severely affected,
not only physically but also psychologically. So when we help
them get back into school or provide textbooks, we are helping
to train them for the future with what's in their minds."
The U.N. World Food Programme says it faces growing problems
in getting supplies to desperate people in all parts of Syria.
"All sectors of the Syrian economy are collapsing, shortages
are forcing food prices up beyond the means of ordinary people,
even in the middle classes," said Muhannad Hadi, the WFP's
regional emergency coordinator based in Jordan.
Hadi said many WFP convoys were stopped from reaching their
destinations by both fighting and roadblocks set up by
government forces and rebel units. "We never know when those
blocks are going to appear."
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Robert Evans; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)