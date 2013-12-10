KUWAIT Dec 10 The head of the Syrian National
Coalition (SNC) opposition group urged wealthy Gulf Arab states
on Tuesday to set up an aid fund for millions of Syrians
stricken by civil war.
Well over 100,000 people have been killed in the two-year
conflict between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels. The
United Nations says about 6.5 million people have fled their
homes within Syria and 2.3 million sought refuge abroad.
SNC chief Ahmed Jarba issued the plea at a high-profile
summit in Kuwait of leaders of the six Gulf Arab monarchies.
"The first step of aid is to support our people now with an
aid fund ... and that will be under the supervision and
management of the Syrian National Coalition," he said.
"You know the size of the tragedy for the refugees and the
displaced people inside and outside of Syria." Kuwait's emir,
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, took up Jarba's appeal.
"(A) human catastrophe is still ongoing in Syria which calls
on us to redouble our efforts and work with the international
community, particularly the U.N. Security Council which
unfortunately has remained unable to play its role and put an
end to this human catastrophe," the emir said.
Donor countries meeting in Kuwait in January pledged more
than $1.5 billion for Syrians affected by the civil war, with
about $1 billion earmarked for other countries in the region
hosting refugees and $500 million for humanitarian aid to
Syrians displaced inside the country.
The oil-producing Gulf Arab states of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates each promised $300 million at the
January meeting. Qatar later pledged $100 million in aid.
Kuwait will host a second fund-raising conference next
month.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Ralph Boulton)