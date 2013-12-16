GENEVA Dec 16 The United Nations appealed for
$6.5 billion for Syria and neighbouring countries on Monday to
provide assistance to a total of 16 million people, many left
hungry or homeless by the conflict soon entering its fourth
year.
The Syrian appeal accounted for half of an overall funding
plan of $12.9 billion to help 52 million people in 17 countries,
launched on Monday by U.N. emergency relief coordinator Valerie
Amos at a meeting of donor countries in Geneva.
"The increasing number of internally displaced people and
refugees is generating greater needs across all sectors and
straining the capacities of neighbouring countries, with
profound regional consequences," the U.N. appeal said of the
Syrian crisis.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)