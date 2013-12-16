* U.N. annual appeal for funds is biggest ever
* Lion's share goes to mitigate Syria crisis
* Syria is "worst humanitarian crisis in decades"
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
GENEVA, Dec 16 The United Nations appealed for
$6.5 billion for Syria and its neighbours on Monday to help 16
million people next year, many of them hungry or homeless
victims of a 33-month-old conflict that has no end in sight.
The Syrian appeal accounted for half of an overall funding
plan of $12.9 billion to help 52 million people in 17 countries,
announced on Monday by U.N. emergency relief coordinator Valerie
Amos at a meeting of donor countries in Geneva.
"This is the largest amount we have ever had to request at
the start of the year," she told a news conference, referring to
the worldwide appeal. She said the money requested for Syria was
the largest U.N. appeal ever for a single crisis.
"The increasing number of internally displaced people and
refugees is generating greater needs across all sectors and
straining the capacities of neighbouring countries, with
profound regional consequences," the appeal said of Syria.
The United Nations sent its first delivery of humanitarian
aid by air to Syria from Iraq on Sunday and said it plans to
deliver more food and winter supplies to the mainly Kurdish
northeast in the next 12 days.
It is seeking $2.3 billion to help 9.3 million people in
Syria next year, compared with its 2013 appeal of $1.4 billion,
of which only 62 percent has been received, U.N. figures show.
For five neighbouring countries - Egypt, Iraq, Jordan,
Lebanon and Turkey - the world body is seeking $4.2 billion to
assist up to 4.1 million Syrian refugees and host communities
who will be given food aid including cash or vouchers.
U.N. agencies aim to provide food, clean drinking water,
shelter, education, health services and polio vaccines to
Syrians inside and outside the devastated country.
The U.N. World Food Programme aims to feed 4.25 million
people in Syria, where it reached only 3.4 million in November.
"This is the worst humanitarian crisis that we have seen in
decades, with every day more vulnerable Syrians pushed into
hunger," Muhannad Hadi, WFP's Syria Emergency Coordinator, said.
The overall U.N. appeal also includes aid to Sudan, South
Sudan, Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan and the
Philippines.
