KUWAIT Jan 30 Kuwait's emir pledged on
Wednesday to give $300 million to help fund humanitarian efforts
for millions of Syrians affected by nearly two years of
conflict.
Announcing the funding at an aid donor conference, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah added that "horrifying reports" of
violence had raised questions over the future of Syria and aid
efforts had to be redoubled.
Wednesday's conference will seek pledges of $1 billion of
aid for Syria's neighbours, who are sheltering 700,000
registered refugees, and another $500 million to bankroll
humanitarian work for 4 million Syrians inside their country.
