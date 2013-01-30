(Adds background)
KUWAIT Jan 30 Kuwait's emir pledged on
Wednesday to give $300 million to help fund humanitarian efforts
for millions of Syrians affected by nearly two years of
conflict.
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah told a meeting targeting
potential donors that "horrifying reports" of violence had
raised questions over the future of Syria and aid efforts had to
be redoubled.
Wednesday's conference will seek pledges of $1 billion of
aid for Syria's neighbours, who are sheltering 700,000
registered refugees, and another $500 million to bankroll
humanitarian work for 4 million Syrians inside the country.
The aid would fund operations for the first half of this
year, but the United Nations has so far received pledges
covering just 18 percent of the target, unveiled last month as
the scale of Syria's humanitarian crisis escalated sharply.
"We have every reason to be optimistic that there will a
very good presence and new pledges that will be coming up at
this conference," Robert Watkins, U.N. humanitarian coordinator
in Lebanon, told Reuters.
Lebanon has seen the biggest influx of refugees from the
Syrian bloodshed.
U.S. President Barack Obama has announced an additional $155
million in humanitarian aid for Syria, bringing the total U.S.
contribution to some $365 million, the State Department said
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by William Maclean;
editing by Patrick Graham)