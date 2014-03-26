* Airline's debut flight delayed twice, now set for May
* Plans to fly to 10 destinations in Middle East
* Launch reflects firm Assad grip on capital
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, March 26 A new Syrian airline plans to
start flights from the war-torn country in May, a company
manager told Reuters on Wednesday, following months of gains on
the battlefield by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
The launch of Kinda Airlines, a private company, illustrates
how Assad has been able - in part - to weather the three-year
conflict, securing the capital and areas of the Mediterranean
coast even as rebels advance in the north and east.
Esmail Sharaf, Vice Commercial Manager, told Reuters that
Kinda Airlines will operate out of Damascus International
airport and the coastal city of Latakia. It aims to fly to more
than 10 destinations within a year, including the United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, and "hopefully Lebanon and Jordan".
He said the company had registered a Boeing 737-400 from
Jordan Aviation and signed a contract for an Airbus 320 with
Aeolus Air, a company registered in Gambia and with offices in
the United Arab Emirates.
Syria's civil war has killed over 140,000 people since it
started in 2011 as a peaceful protest movement against four
decades of Assad family rule. Rebels have taken several military
airports and last year fired on Damascus International airport.
Sharaf said there had been a lot of demand for a second
carrier other than the national airline Syrianair, which he said
had flown out of Damascus throughout the conflict.
"Damascus (airport) has been very safe in the last six or
seven months," he said in a telephone interview.
Kinda Airlines' debut flight was first scheduled for
January. It was delayed until April 1 and again, Sharaf said,
until May 1 due to "documents that are not ready and some
paperwork inside Syria."
The startup has also had to deal with wide-ranging European
Union, Arab League and U.S. sanctions on Syria. Syrianair has
had to ground planes in the past when it was unable to buy new
parts for its fleet.
"(Sanctions are) making it very, very difficult. Hopefully
we have passed through all these difficulties," Sharaf said.
Syrianair maintained a 40-year monopoly until 2008, when
parliament approved the creation of Syrian Pearl Airways (SPA),
a venture by Rami Makhlouf, Assad's maternal cousin, who is
under sanctions.
SPA closed only a month after it launched when the Spanish
company which leased its planes had to terminate contracts due
to U.S. sanctions.
Sharaf said Kinda Airlines' three main shareholders were all
private Syrian citizens.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)