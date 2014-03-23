BEIRUT, March 23 A Syrian plane was shot down on
Sunday in the northern border region with Turkey where rebels
have been battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces, activists
and regional media said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights quoted local
residents as saying the plane was brought down by shooting from
the Turkish side of the border. Al Manar, the television station
of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, said two rockets were fired from
Turkish territory.
But Turkish media quoted officials as denying Turkey had
shot it down and said Syrian rebels were responsible.
(Reporting By Dominic Evans in Beirut and Daren Butler in
Istanbul)