Members of the Free Syrian Army stand on a checkpoint beside the Al-Moshat school wall in Aleppo, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

AMMAN Syrian opposition fighters captured a military airport near the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday, an opposition organisation said.

The Jarrah air base, 46 kms (28 miles) east of Aleppo, came under the control of rebel units who have been surrounding it for weeks and the highway linking Aleppo to the oil producing east of the country is in opposition hands, the Sham News Network said.

Video footage showed fighters from the Islamic Free Sham Movement inspecting the airport. Several fighters jets were shown on the ground at the airport and in concrete shelters.

