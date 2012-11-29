BEIRUT Nov 29 Syrian rebel fighters fired
mortars at the runways of Damascus international airport on
Thursday and are blocking the road leading to the capital, a
rebel fighter said.
The account by a Jund Allah brigade fighter, who uses the
name Abu Omar, could not be immediately verified. Speaking by
telephone, he told Reuters his fighters were not inside the
airport but were able to block access in and out of it.
Abu Omar, who said he was with fighters from Jund Allah and
two other Islamist brigades close to the airport, said the
mortar fire had damaged the runways.
"No one can come in or out of the airport," he added.
Activists earlier said the airport road had been closed by
fighting.
Dubai's Emirates airline said it was suspending flights to
Damascus with immediate effect and Egypt Air said it had
cancelled its Friday flight because of the "deteriorating
situation" around the airport.
A spokesman for the rebel military council in Damascus,
Moataz al-Qanawati, said he had no information about attacks on
the airport but that insurgents in the area "have the capability
of striking the airport".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors
violence in Syria, said there had been clashes on the airport
road but that rebels were not close to the airport itself.