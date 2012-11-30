DUBAI Nov 30 Damascus airport was not accepting
flights on Friday, an airline official in the Gulf said, a day
after fighting near the airport cut the main road to the Syrian
capital.
"Airlines are not operating to Damascus today as the airport
was not accepting any flights," said the Dubai-based airline
official, who declined to be identified.
Flight schedules on aviation websites showed that two
airlines based in the Gulf - Air Arabia and flydubai - would
normally operate flights to Damascus on a Friday.
Syria's information ministry said on Thursday the airport
road was safe after security forces cleared it of "terrorists" -
the label Damascus uses to describe rebels fighting to overthrow
Bashar al-Assad - and the airport was operating normally.
The 20-month-old conflict in Syria has already led several
airlines to cancel or cut back flights to Damascus, and only a
handful of commercial flights a day land and take off from the
airport, according to flight timetables.
Rami Abdelrahman, director of the British-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said the airport road had been
re-opened but Assad's forces and rebels were still fighting
nearby and traffic on the highway was minimal.
He said there were reports of clashes and artillery
bombardment continuing through the night in southern Damascus,
but contact with sources inside the country was difficult
because the Internet and most telephone lines were still down.