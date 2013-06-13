BEIRUT, June 13 Rockets hit Damascus
International Airport on Thursday, activists and local media
said, in one of the first major rebel attacks on the facility
near the Syrian capital in months.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
several homemade rockets hit the airport, which had been
surrounded and briefly cut off by a rebel offensive last year.
Syrian state television said mortar fire hit the outer edge
of the airport near a runway, forcing several flights to be
delayed as a precaution. It said one person was wounded when a
storage facility was hit.
President Bashar al-Assad's forces reopened the airport road
several months ago and dislodged rebels from positions nearby.
The armed forces have been trying to drive rebels from their
strongholds in suburbs around Damascus, the seat of Assad's
power. The city centre has largely escaped the heavy fighting
that has engulfed much of Syria in the past two years.
The United Nations said on Thursday that at least 93,000
people had been killed in the conflict.
The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen television station said three
mortar bombs hit the airport, citing sources there.
State-owned Russia Today also reported rocket attacks and
said these had hit an Iraqi plane, wounding four passengers and
four airport employees.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports due to government
restrictions on international media access.
