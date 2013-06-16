(Adds details)
AMMAN, June 16 A huge explosion shook the Mezze
military airport on the western edge of Damascus on Sunday, and
ambulances were seen heading to the compound, a major base for
President Bashar al-Assad's elite forces, activists said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group
based in Britain with a network of observers in Syria, said a
booby-trapped car had exploded at a road block near the airport.
Video footage taken by activists showed flames rising from
the area.
State controlled al-Ikhbariya Television said the explosion
"resulted from an attempt to target the Mezze military airport".
Activists said Assad's forces cut off roads leading to the
airport following the blast.
The compound, which is manned by Republican Guards, Special
Forces and Airforce Intelligence, serves as a private airport
for the Assad family.
Since the uprising, it has been used as an artillery and
rocket base to target rebellious Sunni Muslim neighbourhoods on
the edge of the capital.
