* Air raids target heavily built-up areas
* Farmland also hit, infrastructure not spared
* Aerial bombardment intensifying in north and east
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Nov 2 Syrian government war planes have
intensified air strikes on suburbs of the capital Damascus that
have fallen under rebel control, taking the death and
destruction to new levels in the 19-month-old conflict.
Civilians have been the main victims, activists say. Footage
posted by the opposition shows scenes of carnage, with mangled
bodies and houses reduced to rubble.
The activists say that while the air raids target the
rebels, they also aim to inflict maximum damage to drive a wedge
between the opposition and the civilian population, who bear the
brunt of suffering when the fighters slip away.
The strikes on Damascus have zeroed in on the densely
populated Sunni Muslim areas known as the Eastern Ghouta, a
stronghold of rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar
al-Assad.
Activist Moaz al-Shami said Assad's forces had resorted to
heavy aerial bombardments after failed attempts by ground troops
to seize back the suburbs. State media has said the military is
"cleansing" what it describes as terrorists from the area.
"The regime has tried to control the Eastern Ghouta several
times and each times it had to withdraw because the rebels
slipped away then came back to attack its forces," Shami said.
"Now it is trying to annihilate it from the air."
Shmai has documented the bombardment with videos and
interviewing families of the dead.
The footage is graphic. A man sobs as he pulls the severed
torso of a woman from under the rubble of a house. A father runs
with a child wounded in the head by shrapnel. An old woman cries
in front of destroyed homes.
In the Zamalka neighborhood in the east of Damascus, footage
showed dozens of people searching through the rubble of a
building at night with the help of a bulldozer and floodlights.
"Here was a five-storey building that is now leveled by MiG
fighter jets. We have already found four dead and dozens of
wounded," Mohammad Abdallah, a member of the opposition
Revolution Command Council, said in the video.
REFUGEES
Opposition campaigners said the planes were also bombing
farmland in the Ghouta from where rebels have been launching
guerrilla operations against government forces.
The Ghouta is an area of old farms and orchards that has
become built up over the last few decades as economic hardship
forced people to sell homes in the capital and rural migrants
came to the city.
Most of the population has fled the bombardments to the
suburb of Jaramana or to Sunni towns to the north. But a
significant proportion, too poor to afford to leave, have
remained.
"The problem is that lots of refugees have taken shelter
among the trees and the fields of the Ghouta and are getting
bombed. Ordinary farmers who eke out a living on the land have
been killed," said Ahmad Thaer of the opposition Irbin
Coordination Committee.
Footage showed the aftermath of an air strike on farmlands
near the eastern suburb of Hammouriya. Dozens of adults were
shown running with their children away from destroyed houses.
Emile Hokayem, a senior fellow at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies In London, said the strategy was
designed to destroy large areas, disrupt rebel movements, turn
the population against them and prevent the opposition from
forming alternative adminstrations in rebel-held areas.
"The regime is adopting a very brutal strategy. It is
terror. It creates a lot of confusion about what the right thing
is to do among the civilians population. It places a huge burden
among the rebels who need to defend more than attack," he told
Reuters.
"The point is not to regain territory but to inflict enough
suffering to fragment the opposition and contain them enough and
so they would not be able to stand on their feet."
The authorities have not commented directly on the air
campaign but a military statement this week said an "iron fist"
was needed against what it described terrorists bent on
destroying Syria.
The goverment has increasingly relied on air power as the
uprising against Assad, an Alawite whose family has ruled the
Sunni Muslim-majority country for four decades, degenerated from
peaceful street protestS to civil war.
Air raids have been stepped up on other rebel-held areas in
the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and in the desert
region of Deir al-Zor in the east, holding back advances by the
poorly-armed rebels.
Maarat al-Numaan, a town strategically situated on the
Damascus-Aleppo highway, has been bombed almost continuously
since rebels took it over two weeks ago.
The IISS's Hokayem said the strategy could backfire as the
bombardments was strengthening the resolve of the Sunnis, who
largely see themselves as victims of the ruling elite.
"The more this kind of regime response continues the more
people will perceive the airforce first and foremost as an
Alawite instrument and they will perceive themselves as the
Sunni victims of an Alawite regime," he said.