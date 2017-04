People inspect a shop damaged after what Islamist State militants say was a U.S. drone crashed into a communication station nearby in Raqqa September 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

BRUSSELS NATO said on Tuesday it was not involved in U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria.

"There is no NATO involvement," an alliance official said in response to a query from Reuters.

The United States and Arab allies hit Islamic State targets including training camps, headquarters and weapon supplies in northern and eastern Syria in dozens of air and missile strikes on Tuesday, the U.S. military and a monitoring group said.

