BEIRUT The United States and its partners carried out at least 50 air strikes on Islamic State targets in the Syrian provinces of Raqqa and Deir al-Zor on Tuesday, while the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front was also hit by air strikes in northwest Syria, a group monitoring the war in Syria said.

Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said at least 20 Islamic State fighters were killed in the air strikes. He also said Nusra Front positions had been struck in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo in northwest Syria.

The Pentagon earlier said the United States and partner nations were carrying out the first air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria.

