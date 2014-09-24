ANKARA, Sept 24 Neither Turkish air space nor a
U.S. airbase in the southern Turkish town of Incirlik have been
used in U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants,
two officials in Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's office told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organisation
that tracks the Syrian war, said earlier that air strikes
overnight had hit Islamic State-held territory in Syria near the
Turkish border and that the warplanes had come from the
direction of Turkey.
There was no other confirmation of air strikes in the area
and Reuters could not independently verify the report.
