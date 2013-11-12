* Albania possible site to dismantle Syrian chemical
stockpiles
* Albanians protest, warn of exploitation, environmental
damage
* PM says no decision has been taken
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Nov 12 The prospect of Syria's chemical
weapons being dismantled in Albania caused protests in the
capital Tirana on Tuesday, exposing a rare dent in the NATO
member's loyalty to the United States.
Hundreds protested in front of the U.S. embassy in the
Adriatic republic, chanting "Albania is ours" and holding
banners that read "Yes, we can say 'No'".
Albania has been named in several foreign media reports as a
potential destination for the weapons, which Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad has pledged to get rid of as he seeks to turn
the tide of international opinion in a more than two-year civil
war.
Albanians have long felt a debt of gratitude to Washington,
stretching back to the end of World War One when Woodrow Wilson
saved the country from being dismembered by its neighbours,
through the U.S.-led NATO bombing of then-Yugoslavia in 1999 to
halt the massacre of ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.
But news that Syrian chemical weapons may be dismantled in
Albania has been met with anger and complaints of exploitation.
"Albania belongs to the Albanians, not the international
community," said activist Aldo Merkoci. "Only the sovereign
people can rule on this matter. We are here today to say no."
"No, no, no!" the crowd echoed him. Youths held placards
declaring "Love Albania like the PM loves the U.S.". A poster
showed a finger-pointing Uncle Sam urging people to protest.
The protest followed smaller gatherings in the central town
of Elbasan and its nearby Mjekes weapons dismantling facility,
where the chemicals could be headed.
Some Albanians complain it would damage the environment and
efforts to market Albania as an emerging tourist destination.
NO DECISION YET
Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, who took office two
months ago, confirmed on Tuesday that he had discussed the
matter over the phone with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
but said no decision had been taken.
"I have not met the protesters simply because our silence
does not hide anything and we are not at the point when we need
to take a decision, and we might not get there," he told a news
conference with visiting European Union enlargement commissioner
Stefan Fule.
Rama is trying to breathe new life into Albania's bid to
join the EU. The country joined NATO in 2009, but the West
remains concerned at its level of democratic maturity.
"There is no doubt that were I not in my current office, I
would have joined the protest upon hearing the experts painting
such an apocalyptic scenario to Albanians," said Rama. "But in
my office I do not see this apocalyptic scenario."
One senior opposition figure has branded Rama "Chemical
Edi", accusing him of keeping the public in the dark.
With U.S. help, Albania successfully dismantled its
communist-era stockpiles of chemical weapons. The destruction of
weapons shells, however, killed 28 people in 2008.
The issue has echoes of a political row over waste imports,
which also drew accusations that Albania was being exploited by
its richer partners in Europe. Rama's government banned waste
imports after taking office.
Rama on Tuesday said he would inform the public and
parliament of the government's decision, pledging to uphold the
interests of Albania.
