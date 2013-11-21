(Edits 6th paragraph)
* U.S. wanted Albania to host destruction of nerve gas
* Albanian protesters forced prime minister's hand
* Refusal left diplomats scrambling for "Plan B"
* Toxic arsenal may now be destroyed at sea
By Benet Koleka and Anthony Deutsch
TIRANA/THE HAGUE, Nov 21 On the evening of
Monday, Nov. 11, the U.S. ambassador to Tirana, Alexander
Arvizu, met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and his foreign
minister at a government villa in the capital.
News had emerged that a favour was being asked by the United
States, and an unprecedented backlash was building just two
months into Rama's tenure.
Washington wanted Albania, a NATO ally of 2.8 million
people, to host the destruction of 1,300 tonnes of Syrian nerve
agents under a plan agreed with Russia to eliminate them from
Syria's civil war.
Albania was an obvious choice. Dubbed the '51st State', the
impoverished Adriatic republic is staunchly pro-American and was
the first country in the world to eliminate its own
communist-era chemical weapons in 2007, with Washington footing
much of the $48 million bill.
Facing a Nov. 15 deadline to finalise the plan, Arvizu and
Rama talked until 1 a.m. The next day, hundreds of protesters
gathered outside the U.S. embassy, chanting "No, no, no!"
At the last minute, with protests building, Rama blinked -
the proposed deal undone by the same democratic forces that
Washington had welcomed when communist rule fell.
"It is impossible for Albania to take part in this
operation," Rama said in a televised address on Friday
afternoon.
Albania's sudden refusal left U.S. diplomats scrambling for
a Plan B to get the chemical weapons out of Syria within six
weeks under a timetable agreed with President Bashar al-Assad's
big-power backer, Russia.
The setback underscores the challenges facing a plan to
extract sarin, mustard gas and other lethal nerve agents from a
war zone, and the limits of American diplomacy. Rama meanwhile
was accused of failing to pre-empt local opposition to the deal.
"It was possible to say 'Yes', Rama wanted to say 'Yes', but
in the end it became impossible for him to say 'Yes'," said a
senior Western diplomat. Like others interviewed for this
article, the diplomat was not authorised to speak and so
requested anonymity.
Through aides, both Rama and Arvizu declined to be
interviewed by Reuters on the matter.
LOYALTY
Diplomatic sources say Rama knew Albania was in the mix as
far back as September, when U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, agreed the plan in
Geneva and averted threatened U.S. missile strikes following an
Aug. 21 sarin attack in a Damascus suburb.
Rama, just days in office, was keen to take part.
His predecessor, Sali Berisha, had worked hard to keep
Washington's favour, taking in prisoners from the U.S. jail at
Guantanamo Bay as President Barack Obama sought to close the
facility, as well as hundreds of Iranian opposition exiles who
had for years been holed up in Iraq.
In 2003, as training for the invasion of Iraq, Albania let
U.S. warplanes bomb bunkers left over by the country's
Stalinist leader, Enver Hoxha.
The loyalty stretches back to the end of World War One, when
Woodrow Wilson saved Albania from being dismembered by its
neighbours, through to 1999, when Bill Clinton took the lead in
the NATO bombing of then-Yugoslavia to stop the slaughter of
ethnic Albanians in Kosovo by Serbian forces under Slobodan
Milosevic.
When George W. Bush visited Tirana in 2007, at the lowest
ebb of his popularity at home and abroad, the president received
a rock-star welcome, hugged and kissed by Albanians in Uncle Sam
top hats.
"Even in Michigan, he wouldn't be as welcome," Rama, then in
opposition, was quoted as saying at the time.
But even he knew accepting Assad's sarin would be a hard
sell to the local population.
While nerve agents can be fairly quickly downgraded, the
process can produce up to 15 times the volume in toxic waste.
Such waste would take years to dispose of, and pose a risk to
the environment if not cleaned up properly.
SWEETENER
A bohemian artist in his younger days, 49-year-old Rama had
made his name as mayor of Tirana by giving the drab city a
facelift with newly planted trees and bright paint daubed on
downtown buildings.
When Berisha moved to open the country to lucrative waste
imports in 2010, Rama was opposed and among his first decisions
on becoming prime minister in September was to ban the practice.
The issue had tapped into a vein of resentment among some
Albanians that their country was being exploited, treated as a
garbage dump by its richer, cleaner allies in the West. There
were also fears the Albanian mafia would get involved.
Rama would need a sweetener.
Though it is not known precisely what he discussed with
Arvizu, the prime minister said later that the deal would have
involved a U.S. promise to clean up dozens of environmental
'hotspots' in Albania, a legacy of Hoxha's rule and two decades
of industrial complacency since his regime fell.
The benefit to the Albanian economy would have run to tens
of millions of dollars. The clean-up would have fed into
Albania's efforts to market itself as an emerging tourist
destination on the Adriatic Sea, with great stretches of
unspoiled sandy beaches.
But before Rama could break the news, reports emerged naming
Albania as a possible destination for Syria's chemical arsenal.
Albania was first identified as a possible host on Oct. 31
by Global Security Newswire, a news website focusing on nuclear,
biological and chemical weapons and security.
The report was picked up by the Albanian press over the next
few days and Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati confirmed the
possibility in an interview with Le Monde on Nov. 4.
Environmentalists expressed alarm and youth groups took to
Facebook to summon protests.
The opposition pounced, accusing Rama of secretly
negotiating a deal that would put Albanians in harm's way.
One senior opposition figure branded Rama "Chemical Edi",
evoking Saddam Hussein's cousin and power-broker Ali Hassan
al-Majid, known as Chemical Ali for ordering the 1988 gas
attacks on Kurds in northern Iraq.
Suddenly Rama was on the back foot. He spoke by telephone
with Secretary of State Kerry.
Diplomats and Albanian officials say both Rama and Arvizu,
the U.S. ambassador, had not anticipated such a backlash. Rama,
too, had failed to keep his coalition partner, Ilir Meta, and
President Bujar Nishani in the loop.
"This was an easy job, just tough PR," a U.S. official said.
CONTAMINATION
As small but vocal protests took off, Albanian television
aired a report from Qafe Molle, an army facility on the other
side of a mountain from Tirana where the United States had
helped dispose of 16 tonnes of Hoxha's chemical weapons six
years ago.
The report showed villagers storing water in a blue plastic
canister that the journalist said had once contained chemicals.
A U.S. embassy cable from May 2009 said containers left
behind by U.S. contractors at the site were leaking arsenic,
lead and mercury.
The cable was first leaked in 2010 and cited by Albanian
media. It resurfaced this month, brandished at protests by
environmentalists as a central element in their argument against
the U.S. request.
At home, the United States has yet to eliminate its own
chemical weapons. To date, it has spent $28 billion dollars on
destroying 90 percent of its declared stockpile, and must spend
another $10 billion to complete the job by 2023, many years
behind schedule, according to the U.S. Center for Arms Control
and Non-Proliferation.
U.S. efforts to prod other so-called 'possessor states' into
destroying their own stockpiles have been dogged by political
resistance and delays.
It has had similar problems in trying to secure and destroy
- in cooperation with Russia - radioactive material left over
from the Cold War at sites around the world, for fear it could
fall into the hands of militants as an ingredient for crude
bombs.
Transportation of such material is costly, requiring tight
security and secrecy.
Rama suddenly appeared at a loss to explain the benefits of
the deal, and at one point even said he would have joined the
protests had he not been prime minister.
"If communication with the opposition and civil society had
been good, this could have worked," the senior Western diplomat
said. "The people in the street were the ones who had voted for
him (Rama), and he found himself against a wall."
Even on Thursday evening, 24 hours before the deadline to
agree the deal, Arvizu was on Albanian television defending the
U.S. request. He said Washington would be "disappointed" if it
was rejected. The next day it was.
Sources familiar with discussions at the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, which is
overseeing the plan, told Reuters this week that experts were
now looking at the possibility of processing and destroying the
weapons at sea, most likely in the Mediterranean.
Such a scenario may incur costs well in excess of the
estimated hundreds of millions of dollars needed to dispose of
the nerve agents on land, had Albania agreed.
"Perhaps both the Albanian and U.S. officials underestimated
possible Albanian public opposition to a proposal to destroy
bulk warfare agents and precursors on their soil," said a source
briefed on the negotiations.
"Since considerable public opposition has overshadowed the
U.S. chemical weapons destruction programme for decades, this
was a foreseeable problem."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing
by Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood and Janet McBride)