* First ICRC access to besieged city since fighting worsened
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Aug 9 The Red Cross delivered vital food
and medical supplies to Aleppo on Thursday, the first time one
of its aid convoys managed to enter the besieged Syrian city
since fighting intensified several weeks ago, a spokesman said.
A convoy of trucks brought one month's food supplies for
12,500 people and wound-dressing material for up to 1,000
injured, depending on the severity of their wounds, the
International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.
"Despite the difficult security conditions, the convoy
managed to get inside the city," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan
told Reuters.
"The assistance reached the city proper and will be
dispatched by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, which is working to
assist thousands of people staying in 80 schools around Aleppo."
Uprooted families have gathered in crowded shelters in the
northern commercial hub, which rebels say government forces have
pounded with artillery and attack helicopters.
The ICRC temporarily evacuated some of its expatriate staff
in Syria two weeks ago and most of its 50 aid workers currently
deployed have been confined to Damascus since the conflict
deepened in late July.
Until Thursday, it had been unable to send supplies to
Aleppo as its minimum security requirements were not met,
despite a mounting need for humanitarian aid, Hassan said.
"The assistance goes to civilians in all areas that the ICRC
and Syrian Arab Red Crescent can reach, without distinction."
President Bashar al-Assad named a new prime minister on
Thursday to replace Syria's most senior government defector as
his forces pushed rebels back from the strategic district of
Salaheddine in Aleppo.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent was forced to suspend most of
its activities in Aleppo two weeks ago due to "extreme danger on
the ground", but dozens of its volunteers continue to work under
difficult conditions, said Marianne Gasser, head of the ICRC's
delegation in Syria.
Needs in other parts of Syria remain great, including in the
city of Homs where thousands of displaced have taken shelter in
schools and other public buildings, according to the ICRC.
The agency delivered a one-month supply of food for more
than 20,000 in Homs last week and installed a generator to boost
the capacity of a pumping station supplying 80 percent of the
drinking water for the city's 800,000 residents and displaced.
Many of the main drugmakers in Syria have closed down,
causing severe shortages of medicines for treating chronic
diseases and a rising number of casualties, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
"Many health care facilities are also finding it ever more
challenging to treat the injured because their services have
been disrupted by the violence, and medical items are scarce,"
the ICRC said on Thursday.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)