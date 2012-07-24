* Residents say helicopters are firing rockets at rebels
* Say city's inhabitants are fleeing the violence
* Rebels say they hold nearly half the city
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, July 24 Syrian army helicopters fired
rockets and machineguns near central Aleppo on Tuesday as they
battled rebels trying to enlarge their foothold in Syria's
second city, forcing residents to flee.
Residents said fighter jets were flying over some rebel-held
neighbourhoods, and that helicopters were firing at eastern and
southern parts of the city located around only 3 kilometres (1.8
miles) east of Aleppo's ancient citadel in the city centre.
"I heard at least 20 rockets fired, I think from
helicopters, and also a lot of machinegun fire," said a resident
near one of the areas being shelled, who asked only to be
identified by his first name Omar.
"Almost everyone has fled in panic, even my family. I have
stayed to try to stop the looters, we hear they often come after
an area is shelled," he added.
Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub and its largest city, lies
close to the country's northern border with Turkey.
Until recently, it had been relatively calm compared to much
of the country which has been rocked by violent battles between
government troops and rebels taking part in a 16-month uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad.
Video uploaded by activists showed rebels in camouflage
vests running through the streets of the historic central
district of Bab al-Hadid with their assault rifles as the
clatter of machinegun fire echoed in the background.
Rebels in Aleppo said Bab al-Hadid sits on a strategic
hilltop area close to a security force compound and that it had
become the main battle site. They said that opposition forces
held nearly half the city.
"The battle is still in our favour. That is why the regime
is using its air force. There is little we can do against it,"
said a fighter who called himself Abu Sufyan, speaking by
telephone.
He said 60 people had been wounded so far, but did not give
a death toll.
Two residents said a war plane fired a rocket on an area
called Bab al-Tareeq, but other residents thought the jet had
simply broken the sound barrier.
"I heard this whooshing sound, and then bam. Then
everything, the whole neighbourhood was shaking," Omar, the
resident, said.
An activist called Tamam said helicopters were targeting
sites where they thought there were large numbers of rebels.
Speaking by telephone, he said more and more residents were
fleeing the eastern and southern parts of the city.
"I myself am leaving as well, the situation is too
horrible," he said.