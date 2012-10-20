* Militant group has claimed numerous attacks this year
* Syria govt blames much of violence on Islamists
DUBAI Oct 20 An Islamist militant group has
said it planned a rebel attack on a Syrian air defence base near
Aleppo on Oct. 12 and that Chechen fighters took part in the
assault, the SITE monitoring group reported late on Friday.
Ninety two government soldiers were killed in battles across
Syria on Oct. 12, a pro-opposition monitoring group said at the
time, making it one of the bloodiest days for forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad since the uprising against him began
last year.
In several other statements it posted online on Friday, the
group, the Al Nusra Front, also claimed responsibility for an
assault on the Hanano barracks in Aleppo and for a raid in
Raqqah that killed 32 soldiers, SITE reported.
The Al Nusra Front was formed in late 2011 once the uprising
against Assad was underway and has since released a number of
statements calling for the overthrow of the Syrian government.
It has previously claimed responsibility for other high profile
attacks, including for a string of suicide bombings earlier this
month that killed 48 people in Aleppo.
It said in a statement posted on Islamist forums on Friday
it had planned and taken part in the attack on the Aleppo air
defence base and that the al-Fajr Islamic Movement and a group
of Chechen fighters were also involved.
"Allah graced his mujahideen slaves with a storming invasion
into the 606 rocket brigade ... the Al Nusra Front had the
command," SITE reported the statement in Arabic as saying.
The statement did not give a figure for casualties on either
side resulting from the attack, but said that after overrunning
the base, the fighters had seized weapons, destroyed buildings
and sabotaged radar and rockets.
In another statement posted on Islamist forums on Friday, Al
Nusra said it had stormed the Hanano barracks in Aleppo for a
second time, overrunning the complex for six hours and killing
10 soldiers and a machine gunner.
A third statement said it had killed at least 32 solders
during an attack on the Suluq barracks in Raqqah, without giving
details.
Syria's government has blamed much of the violence in the
country on Islamist militants it says have foreign backing.
Rebels have said they want to replace Assad's government
with a democracy.