By Erika Solomon
| KASTAL, Syria
KASTAL, Syria Nov 1 After a week of clashes
between anti-government rebels and Kurdish militants in Syria's
Aleppo province, the two sides are observing a tenuous truce.
It is a war within a war which neither side wants.
"We want to fight the regime and instead we are fighting a
new front that we don't need or have time for," said a fighter
of the rebel Free Syria Army, warming himself over a fire on a
on a mountain overlooking olive groves and stone villages.
"We should be in Aleppo fighting, instead we are camping."
The situation exemplifies the tangle of alliances, loyalties
and rivalries - local and international - complicating the
uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The FSA counts on the backing of Turkey, which gives it
sanctuary over its border and is in the forefront of the
diplomatic campaign against Assad.
The Syrian Kurdish militants are allied to the PKK
(Kurdistan Workers Party), which is locked in a long struggle
against the Turkish army to carve out an autonomous Kurdish
region in southeast Turkey.
The Syrian Kurds have maintained their own unaligned
militias and administer Kurdish areas in Aleppo province - scene
of heavy fighting in the civil war. They are believed to be
cutting deals with both the government and the opposition in
order to maintain their autonomy.
The side conflict risks weakening the mostly-Arab rebels
fighting Assad's better-armed forces.
Dozens of rebels and Kurdish fighters of the separatist
Democratic Union Party (PYD) were killed in the past week in
clashes that began in Aleppo city and have now spread to the
countryside, just a few kilometres away from Turkey.
On the mountain dividing rebel-held areas from Kurdish towns
to the northwest of Aleppo city, heavy clashes raged for days.
"We are not against all Kurdish groups, but these PKK-linked
groups are helping the regime by attacking us, we had no choice
but to act," says Mohammed Hamadeh, head of a rebel unit on the
mountain.
"WE SHOULD BE ALLIES"
Despite some cooperation before the clashes, mistrust has
always been high on both sides.
The rebels are wary of the PYD's neutral stance and believe
it is working with Assad, while some Kurds are unhappy with the
opposition's unwillingness to accept local Kurdish autonomy.
The PYD may have enjoyed a boost of popularity as locals
watched Assad's forces pound rebel strongholds.
"I don't like the PYD, but they have taken care of the
Kurds, unlike the rebels whose areas are totally destroyed. Now,
many Kurds are taking a second look at the PYD," said Baran
Afrini, a Kurdish opposition activist in the area who used to
support the rebels.
In Kurdish districts of Aleppo, Syria's largest city, PYD
fighters had been running a mini-state with daily services such
as bread lines as well as security. Thousands of residents
fleeing the daily bombing in most parts of the city took refuge
in quiet Kurdish districts.
But when rebels last week moved into the Kurdish districts,
Assad's forces responded by shelling the areas, provoking
clashes.
Vital routes leading into the city are now at stake for both
sides. Before the fighting, there was a silent agreement to
allow each other passage on their roads. Both sides now want to
ensure access to their strongholds.
"Our demand is for the Kurdish militants to move off of this
mountain, and to guarantee us safe passage through their areas,"
Hamadeh said. "The Kurds have not yet responded."
Some Kurds say Assad's forces are trying to draw them to
their side, despite their repression of Kurds before the
uprising, just to sow divisions. The army withdrew from Kurdish
areas without a fight, and many say it even gave weapons to the
PYD as a way to antagonise the rebels and Turkey.
The internecine conflict between rebels and Kurds risks
further drawing in Syria's neighbours. Growing Kurdish
assertiveness could leave parts of northern Syria under the
control of the Turkish PKK.
Basel, a 23-year-old fighter in jeans and carrying a
Kalashnikov, is one of many Kurdish rebels now on the mountain
fighting fellow Kurds.
Running through the trees, he shouts out a secret code to
warn fighters that it is a rebel comrade coming up the mountain.
"I will fight for my country and my religion before I fight
for my ethnicity," he said. "This is how the regime divides
people. You have men who should be allies fighting among
themselves."