By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
| AMMAN, June 16
AMMAN, June 16 Rebel brigades fought
Hezbollah-backed forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in
and around Syria's commercial hub of Aleppo on Sunday, trying to
claw back territory lost to an assault that threatens the
opposition's grip on the city, activists said.
Rebel brigades poured into Aleppo last July and have more
than half the city under their control. But pro-Assad forces
have deployed there in the past three weeks, suggesting a push
to retake the city could be under way.
So far, Assad's forces have not made a major sweep into
rebel areas, but given the size of the city and its position
near Turkey allowing supplies to the opposition, it would be a
major victory for the government if it were to regain Aleppo.
The battles in the city follow the capture by loyalist
troops and their Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah guerrilla allies of
Qusair, a strategic town in central Syria, after heavy
bombardment that razed much of the town.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said
last week she feared that the blood shed in Qusair would be
repeated in Aleppo and undermine international efforts to push
for an end to the more than two year civil war.
The seizure of Qusair restored a crucial land link between
Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon and Assad's military, which is
dominated by his minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam that has controlled Syria since the 1960s.
The involvement of Hezbollah fighters on the side of Assad,
a fellow ally of the main Shi'ite power Iran, has galvanised
Arab governments, including Egypt, behind the rebels, who mostly
follow the Sunni version of Islam that dominates the Arab world.
Activists in the region said opposition forces, who include
growing numbers of radicalised Islamists, have been mounting
counter attacks on Hezbollah-backed troops and Shi'ite
militiamen recruited from Shi'ite enclaves near the mostly Sunni
metropolis, some 35 km (20 miles) from the border with Turkey.
Hezbollah, fighting openly in Syria to help Assad survive
the uprising, does not comment on its operations in the country.
A Lebanese security source said unlike Qusair, which is close to
Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the group might
not send its guerrillas to unfamiliar terrain in Aleppo.
"ALEPPO GRAVE"
An opposition operations room in northern Aleppo said in a
statement rebel fighters had destroyed an army tank and killed
20 troops just northwest of the town of Maaret al-Arteek.
Opposition sources say rebels there have been holding back
an armoured column for the last two days sent from Aleppo to
re-enforce loyalists recruited from the Shi'ite villages of
Nubbul and al-Zahra further to the northwest.
"Assad's forces and Hezbollah are trying to control northern
rural Aleppo but they are being repelled and dealt heavy
losses," Colonel Abdeljabbar al-Okeidi, a Free Syrian Army
commander in Aleppo, told al-Arabiya Television.
He said Hezbollah had sent up to 2,000 fighters to Aleppo
and the surrounding areas, but expressed confidence the
opposition would prevail.
"Aleppo and Qusair are different. In Qusair we were
surrounded by villages that had been occupied by Hezbollah and
by loyalist areas. We did not even have a place to take our
wounded. In Aleppo we have a strategic depth and logistical
support and we are better organised," he said.
"Aleppo will turn into the grave of these Hezbollah devils."
Battles also raged inside Aleppo itself, where the thousands
of loyalist troops and militia reinforced by Hezbollah have been
massing and attacking opposition-held parts of the contested
city, driving rebel fighters back.
Opposition activists and military sources said the army was
also airlifting troops behind rebel lines to Ifrin, in a Kurdish
area, that would give access for a bigger sweep inside the city.
"For a week the rebel forces have been generally on the
retreat in Aleppo but tide has started reversing in the last two
days," said Abu Abdallah, an activist in the area.
He said three main fronts had developed: inside the city; to
the west at Maaret al-Arteek; and further northwest in farmland
between the two Shi'ite villages and Ifrin.
The Syrian Revolution General Commission opposition group
said in a statement that three people were killed in the
al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, two by army snipers and
one rebel in fighting near the airport.
It is impossible to verify the accounts because of the
restrictions imposed on international media by Syria.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by
Alison Williams)