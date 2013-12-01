* 46 killed in two days of air raids on northern town
* Death toll from three days of violence reaches 600 -
Observatory
* Gas supplies hit after rebels strike pipeline, gas field
BEIRUT, Dec 1 Syrian army helicopters bombarded
the northern rebel-held town of Al-Bab for a second day on
Sunday, killing 20 people including four women when they dropped
improvised barrel bombs on a market district, a monitoring group
said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll
could rise because many people were severely wounded in the
raid, which came a day after 26 people were killed in a similar
attack on the same town by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
The British-based Observatory said three rebels from the
Tawhid Brigade were killed in Saturday's raid, which appeared to
target their headquarters in Al-Bab.
Sunday's attack may have been aimed at another rebel group,
it said. However, barrel bombs - explosive-filled cylinders or
oil barrels - are usually rolled out of the back of helicopters
and are rarely delivered with any accuracy.
The Observatory said 212 people were killed across Syria on
Saturday, bringing the death toll since Thursday to over 600.
There is little sign that diplomacy will end the conflict
and the fighting has, if anything, escalated since the United
Nations announced on Monday that a long-delayed peace conference
would be held in Geneva on Jan. 22.
Video uploaded onto the Internet by activists in Al-Bab
showed concrete fragments scattered over a street next to a
destroyed building. In another, wires hung from the grey remains
of a building, spilling onto the road.
The state news agency SANA said the army had destroyed
"several terrorist dens" including the headquarters of one
Islamist group.
The bombardment of Al-Bab, around 40 km (25 miles)
north-east of the divided city of Aleppo, follows gains by
Assad's forces on Aleppo's south-east approaches last month and
could herald a similar ground offensive in the area.
It comes at a time of heavy fighting across the country,
particularly around Aleppo, in the Qalamoun region which
overlooks the main highway north from Damascus, and the eastern
suburbs of the capital.
More than 100,000 people have been killed in the 2-1/2 year
conflict, which has split the Middle East. Sunni Muslim powers
such as Gulf Arab states and Turkey support the Sunni rebels,
while Shi'ite Iran backs the Alawite president.
Since rebels threatened Damascus late last year, Assad has
been consolidating his military power around the capital and in
the centre of the country. His forces recaptured the town of
Deir Attiyah on Thursday and have been trying to push rebels out
of Nabak, which lies on the Damascus-Homs road.
The Observatory said a suicide bomber blew up a car at a
police building near Nabak on Saturday night, killing five
members of Assad's security forces.
State news agency SANA said rebel attacks on a gas pipeline
linking Homs to the eastern energy-producing region of Deir
al-Zor, and another attack on a gas field north of Palmyra, had
halted a daily supply of 5.5 million cubic metres of gas.
It said the attacks would lead to a drop in fuel supply to
electricity generating stations and an increase in electricity
consumption rationing.
