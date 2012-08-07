* Rebels say bullets running out as Assad forces draw near
* Fight focuses on Salaheddine district
* Opposition group says 70 people killed in last 24 hours
* "I don't have enough medicine," field doctor says
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 7 Syrian rebels trying to
fight off an army offensive in Aleppo said on Tuesday they were
running low on bullets as President Bashar al-Assad's forces
encircled their stronghold at the southern entrance to the
country's biggest city.
"We don't have enough ammunition to send to the front line,"
said Abu Jamil, a rebel fighter and part of the opposition force
trying to defend positions in a city whose fate could shape the
course of the uprising against Assad's rule.
Gaping holes in buildings and rubble-strewn streets in
Salaheddine, a main theatre for the fighting, were clear signs
of the intensified government offensive that has drawn on air
power and heavy artillery.
Where rebels casually had sipped tea under shop awnings last
week, they sought shelter in the doorways of abandoned homes and
ran to dodge bullets on Tuesday. Some fighters hastily packed
cars with rocket-propelled grenades and homemade bombs, wires
poking out of them, apparently getting ready to move on.
The rebels are fighting to defend positions including
Salaheddine from government forces trying to advance along the
main highway leading into the city from the southwest. Parts of
the ancient city have not seen any fighting at all.
"Every day the attacks from the Syrian army are getting more
vicious," said Sheikh Tawfiq, a rebel commander, speaking at an
abandoned home serving as a temporary outpost for him and his
men, who were using ammunition boxes as makeshift chairs.
Around them were reminders that this was until recently
someone's home: a television, a computer and a carpet rolled up
for the summer months and stored in the corner. Many of Aleppo's
residents have fled.
"The regime believes that it will be a great embarrassment
if it is unable to break through Salaheddine ... This is the
gateway to Aleppo, if it can enter from this area then all the
liberated police stations, checkpoints and others inside Aleppo
will be under their control," he said.
A Reuters journalist saw two men screaming in pain and
bleeding heavily from wounds inflicted by a tank shell.
Assad's forces escalated their campaign to regain control of
Aleppo, an ancient city near Syria's border with Turkey, late
last week.
"THE EARTH SHAKES"
The air and ground bombardment of Aleppo has killed 70
people in the last 24 hours, according to a statement by the
Aleppo General Revolution Assembly, an opposition group, adding
that it had the names of the dead.
The toll could not be independently verified.
The bodies of 10 prisoners, detained at a secret police
facility on the edge of the city, had also been found, their
hands bound behind their backs and shot execution style, it
said.
"You hear the jets then the earth shakes when their rockets
hit the ground. They explosions are in barrages of 15 at a time,
followed by silence, then another barrage," said a housewife
taking shelter in the upmarket Mogambo residential district.
Abu Ali, another rebel commander, told Reuters that poor
communications and heavy shelling were making it harder to send
reinforcements to the frontline. Assad's tanks had been
advancing and shelling rebel positions before retreating, he
added.
The Free Syrian Army - a loose alliance of armed rebel
groups - had set up more checkpoints overnight on roads leading
into Aleppo. But the fighters manning them appeared to know
little about what was going on a few hundred metres (yards) from
their own station.
Rebel fighters said Assad's forces had started to erect
their own checkpoints in parts of Aleppo.
A doctor treating the wounded in Salaheddine said he was
seeing an average of five dead and 25 wounded people per day.
Two had been killed on Tuesday, added the visibly exhausted
medic, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"I don't have enough medicine or material to save the men
here. They are all afraid of going to the public hospitals
because they are worried of security forces handing them over.
Refugees continued to flee Aleppo, carrying whatever they
can with them. Most refused to speak, unsure who to trust and
what was happening around them.