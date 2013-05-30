WASHINGTON May 30 The United States is looking
into a report by Syrian state media that an American citizen was
killed recently by government forces in the country's civil war,
a U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters that U.S. authorities were "aware of the case."
Washington is working via the Czech Republic mission in Syria to
get more information, the official said.
"As we do in all such cases, we are working through our
Czech protecting power in Syria to obtain more information, and
we appreciate the efforts of the Czech mission on behalf of our
citizens," the official said. He added that U.S. authorities
could not comment further "because of privacy considerations."
Syrian state television on Wednesday released what it said
was the name of an American woman who was killed in Idlib
province as well as the name of a man who it said was a British
citizen killed in the country.
U.S. officials said they were aware of material posted on
the Internet indicating that the woman may have been a resident
of Michigan.
No direct confirmation was available of her status or her
identity, nor was credible information available about the
circumstances of her death or how and why she went to Syria.
