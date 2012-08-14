GENEVA United Nations emergency relief coordinator Valerie Amos held talks in Syria on Tuesday on ways to increase humanitarian aid to civilians trapped or displaced by intensifying fighting between government and rebel forces.

Hundreds of people are fleeing Syria daily. Some are wounded as they arrive in neighbouring countries while others report having been shelled or fired on in border areas, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Amos, who entered Syria on Tuesday in a convoy from Lebanon, aims to "draw attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the impact of the conflict on civilians caught up in the fighting", a U.N. statement said.

She met Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halki, Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and Dr. Ali Hayder, state minister for national reconciliation, in Damascus, it said.

Amos also held talks with General Babacar Gaye, head of the U.N. monitoring mission UNSMIS, and was due to meet the president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Dr. Abdul Rahman Attar.

"She has a full programme in Syria on Wednesday and is expected in Lebanon on Thursday morning," spokesman Jens Laerke said.

He added that Amos would "express her grave, grave concern" over the situation.

"She will look at the situation on the ground and discuss with the government and humanitarian partners how to scale up the response in Syria."

The humanitarian plight has worsened over the past month as fighting has spread to the capital Damascus and the biggest city Aleppo. About 2 million people have been affected by the 17-month-old crisis and over a million are uprooted within Syria.

Amos will address ways of increasing emergency aid to civilians, but fighting must ebb before there is any real hope of gaining access to hot spots, diplomats say.

U.N. efforts to launch a significant aid operation in recent months have been stymied by Syrian bureaucracy and insecurity.

U.N. distribution networks are functioning, but a U.N. humanitarian appeal of $180 million for Syria this year is only 40 percent funded so far, Laerke said.

RED CRESCENT IN ALEPPO

Despite difficulties, Syrian Red Crescent volunteers are delivering aid to thousands of displaced in Aleppo and outlying rural areas, many of them staying in public buildings including schools, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

"In Aleppo the situation is extremely tense and the fighting continues in several neighbourhoods," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said.

Displaced Syrians are pouring into Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, including 10,000 who arrived in Turkey over the past four days, raising the total there to nearly 60,000, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.

Overall, the agency has registered 157,577 Syrian refugees but the true total is much higher as thousands have failed to come forward to register, some for fear of reprisals upon return to Syria, UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards told reporters.

"Meanwhile, the security situation for refugees in the northern border areas of Lebanon has been deteriorating. Northern parts of the Wali Khalid area, where several hundred refugee families reside, is targeted by shelling from the Syrian side of the border two to three times per week," Edwards said.

Jordan has seen a marked drop in the number of Syrians crossing over, with only 283 on Saturday night against a steady average of about 400 arriving each night since July, he said.

"Refugees have reported being fired upon by artillery and small arms fire while travelling to the border."

(Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alessandra Rizzo)