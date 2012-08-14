* Amos discusses boosting aid with senior Syrian officials
* Hundreds flee Syria daily
* Over 157,000 refugees registered, real total much higher
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 14 U.N. emergency relief coordinator
Valerie Amos held talks on Tuesday in Syria on ways to increase
aid to civilians caught up in the escalating violence and urged
the government and rebels to respect international humanitarian
laws.
Every day hundreds of people flee the 17-month-old conflict
between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
rebels determined to oust him. Some are wounded as they arrive
in neighbouring countries, while others report having been
shelled or fired on in border areas, according to the U.N.
refugee agency.
Amos, who entered Syria on Tuesday in a convoy from Lebanon,
visited schools hosting hundreds of displaced people in the
Zahera district of Damascus, the U.N. said, adding that she was
extremely concerned by what she saw and was told.
"The people I met today told me they need clean water,
sanitation, medical help and food," Amos said in a statement.
"They are frightened. Many have no home to return to and they
desperately need more help and support."
She met Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halki.
"In that meeting (Amos) stressed the importance of the
principles of impartiality and independence that underpin
humanitarian work and the need for humanitarian workers to reach
all those affected by the conflict," the statement said.
It added that Amos had called on all parties to the conflict
to respect international humanitarian laws, which stress the
importance of protecting civilians - ordinary men, women and
children - caught up in the crisis.
Amos also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad,
and Dr. Ali Hayder, state minister for national reconciliation,
in Damascus, the world body said.
Amos also held talks with General Babacar Gaye, head of the
U.N. monitoring mission UNSMIS, and was due to meet the
president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Dr. Abdul Rahman
Attar. She will remain in Syria on Wednesday and is due to visit
Lebanon on Thursday.
A U.N. spokesman said Amos would "look at the situation on
the ground and discuss with the government and humanitarian
partners how to scale up the response in Syria."
RED CRESCENT IN ALEPPO
The humanitarian plight has worsened over the past month as
fighting has spread to the capital, Damascus, and the biggest
city, Aleppo. About 2 million people have been affected by the
17-month-old crisis and more than a million have been uprooted
within Syria.
Amos will address ways of increasing emergency aid to
civilians, but fighting must ebb before there is any real hope
of gaining access to hot spots, diplomats say.
U.N. efforts to launch a significant aid operation in recent
months have been stymied by Syrian bureaucracy and insecurity.
U.N. distribution networks are functioning, but a U.N.
humanitarian appeal of $180 million for Syria this year is only
40 percent funded so far, Laerke said.
Despite difficulties, Syrian Red Crescent volunteers are
delivering aid to thousands displaced in Aleppo and outlying
rural areas, many of them staying in public buildings including
schools, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
"In Aleppo the situation is extremely tense and the fighting
continues in several neighbourhoods," said ICRC spokesman Hicham
Hassan.
Displaced Syrians are pouring into Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and
Turkey, including 10,000 who arrived in Turkey over the past
four days, raising the total there to nearly 60,000, the U.N.
High Commissioner for Refugees said.
Overall, the agency has registered 157,577 Syrian refugees
but the true total is much higher as thousands have failed to
come forward to register, some for fear of reprisals upon their
return to Syria, UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards told reporters.
"Meanwhile, the security situation for refugees in the
northern border areas of Lebanon has been deteriorating.
Northern parts of the Wali Khalid area, where several hundred
refugee families reside, is targeted by shelling from the Syrian
side of the border two to three times per week," Edwards said.
Jordan has seen a marked drop in the number of Syrians
crossing over, with only 283 on Saturday night against a steady
average of about 400 arriving each night since July, he said.
"Refugees have reported being fired upon by artillery and
small arms fire while travelling to the border."