GENEVA Aug 2 Kofi Annan blamed "finger pointing
and name calling" within the U.N. Security Council among the
reasons for his decision on Thursday to quit as the U.N.-Arab
League Joint Special Envoy for Syria.
"The world is full of crazy people like me. So don't be
surprised if Secretary General Ban Ki-moon can find someone who
can do a better job than me," Annan said when asked if he
thought someone else would be named to succeed him.
"There may be other plans, other approaches that may work
quite effectively," he said, adding that at this stage the focus
should still be on a political transition which means "President
(Bashar) al-Assad will have to leave sooner or later".