GENEVA, July 13 International mediator Kofi
Annan said on Friday that Syrian forces had used heavy weaponry
against the village of Tremseh, site of a massacre in the
rebellious Hama region, in violation of its commitments to his
peace plan.
In a statement condemning the "atrocities", Annan voiced
shock at the "intense fighting, significant casualties, and the
confirmed use of heavy weaponry such as artillery, tanks and
helicopters".
U.N. observers deployed in Syria stood ready to go to
Tremseh to verify the facts "as and when circumstances permit",
but would require freedom of movement to do their job, he said.
