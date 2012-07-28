GENEVA, July 28 International mediator Kofi
Annan voiced concern on Saturday over an "imminent battle" in
the Syrian city of Aleppo, calling for restraint and saying it
underlined the need for world powers to unite in pressing both
sides to work for a political transition.
"I am concerned about reports of the concentration of troops
and heavy weapons around Aleppo, in anticipation of an imminent
battle in Syria's largest city," he said in a statement.
"The escalation of the military build-up in Aleppo and the
surrounding area is further evidence of the need for the
international community to come together to persuade the parties
that only a political transition, leading to a political
settlement, will resolve this crisis and bring peace to the
Syrian people."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)