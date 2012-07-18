Italy - Factors to watch on June 7
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
BEIRUT, July 18 Syria appointed General Fahad Jassim al-Freij as defence minister, state television said, to replace Daoud Rajha who was killed in a bomb attack on Wednesday.
Freij, who was previously the chief of staff of the armed forces, is from the province of Hama, a centre of unrest in the 16-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.