CAIRO Aug 12 The Arab League has postponed a meeting of Arab foreign ministers scheduled for Sunday to discuss the Syria crisis and to select a replacement for Kofi Annan, the United Nations-Arab League envoy, an Arab League official said.

"They have postponed it," the official said in reference to the meeting that had been due to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The official did not give a new date for the meeting or any reason for the delay.