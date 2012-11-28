LONDON/BRUSSELS Nov 28 The European Union will
review sanctions on Syria every three months instead of every
year to make it easier in future to equip rebels fighting to
depose President Bashar al-Assad, EU diplomats said on
Wednesday.
The decision shows how the recent formation of a united
Syrian opposition has galvanised overseas support for the
rebels.
EU sanctions on Syria include visa bans and asset freezes on
individuals and businesses connected to Assad's government, a
ban on oil imports from Syria, and an embargo on the supply of
arms to the country, imposed to prevent the flow of weapons to
Assad's forces.
The current sanctions package is scheduled to expire on Dec.
1 and was expected to be extended for a year. But following a
British push, they will now be renewed for three months instead.
"This sends a strong message to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad that all options remain on the table and makes clear
the need for real change," a British Foreign Office spokeswoman
said.
The shorter review period would "allow the EU to look at
amendments to the embargo to possibly allow the supply of forms
of non-lethal training and equipment to the Syrian rebels, such
as body armour", she said.
France was the first EU country to recognise the new
opposition group, the Syrian National Coalition, after its
formation on Nov. 11. On Nov. 15, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius suggested lifting the arms embargo to allow the
supply of arms to rebels.
When EU foreign ministers last met in Brussels, on Nov. 19,
the French stance was considered premature by other ministers.
The European Union declared then that it considered the
coalition to be "legitimate representatives" of the Syrian
people, but stopped short of full recognition.
But the following day, British Foreign Secretary William
Hague announced formal recognition of the group.
On Wednesday, ambassadors from the 27 EU member states
decided to review the whole package of sanctions every three
months. Their decision is scheduled to be finalised on Thursday
during a meeting of EU trade ministers, one diplomat said.