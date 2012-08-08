BEIRUT Aug 8 Syrian government forces pulled back from parts of the district of Salaheddine in Aleppo after heavy clashes with rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, rebel sources said on Wednesday.

"Street warfare took place, they (the rebels) have inflicted huge loses on Assad's forces who pulled back now. Salaheddine is under the control of the Free Army," Omar, an activist in the area, told Reuters by Skype.

Other rebels confirmed his account.

The rebel version of events appeared to be at odds with a report from Syrian state television earlier in the day which said government forces had pushed into Salaheddine, killing most of the rebels there, and had entered other parts of the city in a new offensive.