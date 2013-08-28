AMMAN Aug 28 President Bashar al-Assad's forces
appear to have evacuated most personnel from army and security
command headquarters in central Damascus in preparation for a
Western military strike, residents and opposition sources said
on Wednesday.
U.S.-led air or missile strikes on Syria look all but
certain after the United States and European and Middle Eastern
allies blamed a suspected poison gas attack that killed hundreds
in the city on Aug 21 on President Bashar al-Assad's
forces.
Army units stationed near the capital have confiscated
several trailer trucks, apparently to transport heavy weaponry
to alternative locations, though no significant movement of
military hardware has been reported, possibly due to heavy
fighting near major highways, one of the sources added.
Among the buildings that have been partially evacuated are
the General Staff Command Building on Umayyad Square, the nearby
airforce command and the security compounds in the Western Kfar
Souseh districts, residents of the area and a Free Syrian Army
rebel source said.
Syrian military authorities do not discuss troop movements
publicly, and no government spokesman was available for comment.
The General Staff building, one of the top military
headquarters in the country, has been operating with reduced
staffing since it was attacked by rebel bombs in September 2012.
But almost no one reported for work at that or the other
buildings on Wednesday.
They said trucks have been seen in the last 48 hours at the
cordoned off entrance of several buildings, apparently
transporting documents and light weapons.
"You can drop a needle in Kfar Souseh and hear it," said a
resident who lives near the Palestine branch of Military
Intelligence in Kfar Souseh.
Brigadier General Mustafa al-Sheikh, a senior military
defector, said from an undisclosed location in Syria that based
on Free Syrian Army intelligence gatherings, the general staff
command had been moved to an alternative compound in the
foothills of the Anti-Lebanon Mountains north of Damascus.
"Various commands are being moved to schools and underground
bunkers. But I am not sure it is going to do much good for the
regime," Sheikh said.
Another resident who lives at the foothills of Qasioun, the
mountain in the middle of the city in which elite praetorian
guard units are based, said the boom of artillery, usually heard
daily form the 105th battalion of the Republican Guards, had
fallen silent on Wednesday.
"They have been lots of army trucks descending from Qasioun.
It seems they have evacuated the 105 battalion headquarters,"
the resident said.
Activists in east Damascus said barracks and housing
compounds for the Republican Guards and Fourth Division near the
suburbs of Somariya and Mouadamiya had been evacuated and troops
and their families had gone into the city.
Abu Ayham, a commander in the Ansar al-Islam rebel brigade
in Damascus said the army's general staff and Airforce
Intelligence had been evacuated, as well as several mixed-use
barracks/housing buildings for the Republican Guards and Fourth
Division on the eastern outskirts of the city.
"To all intents and purposes, the army's command and control
compounds have been evacuated. Before the threat (of Western
strike) they have been taking precautions by working more from
lower floors. In the last 48 hours they have been vacated," he
said.
